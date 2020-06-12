Friday Night Forecast: The heat will stay for a while

THIS EVENING: A few passing clouds and warm. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear. A milder night. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and heating up. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A hotter afternoon with more sunshine. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More humid and hot. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Heat index around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but very humid. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with some clouds. Muggy. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. A south breeze. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.