Friday Night Forecast: The heat will stay for a while

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: A few passing clouds and warm. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear. A milder night. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and heating up. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A hotter afternoon with more sunshine. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 95. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More humid and hot. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Heat index around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but very humid. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with some clouds. Muggy. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. A south breeze. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar