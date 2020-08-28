Friday Night Forecast: The heat takes grip this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing and isolated showers ending. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds toward morning. Very muggy. Low: 78. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Very humid with a heat index above 105° in the afternoon. High: 99. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine with a few clouds. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A disturbance and nearby front expected to bring a 20% chance of rain and storms in the latter part of the day. Low: 79. High: 99. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms with a front nearby. Not as hot, but still very humid. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase and a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: Southwest, turning West 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with a front arriving late day. Low: 73. High: 96. Wind: West 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Lower humidity as a front clears our area. Mainly sunny. Low: 70. High: 91. Wind: NE 10 mph.