Friday Night Forecast: Storms ending and muggy tonight, more t-storms Saturday

Weather Forecasts
Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: A few storms ending by 9 PM. Otherwise, skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures lower 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. Winds SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of more afternoon t-storms possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and warm. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY through FRIDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant, but hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East to SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC