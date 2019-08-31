Friday Night Forecast: Storms ending and muggy tonight, more t-storms Saturday

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: A few storms ending by 9 PM. Otherwise, skies become partly cloudy. Temperatures lower 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 74. Winds SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of more afternoon t-storms possible. Otherwise, partly sunny and warm. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 70. High: 96. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY through FRIDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant, but hotter. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: East to SE 5-10 mph.