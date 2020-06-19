Friday Night Forecast: Spotty storms this weekend, increasing next week

THIS EVENING: Skies become clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 20% to 30% chance of rain for areas west of HWY 69, especially NW counties. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon with more clouds. Breezy & humid. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): A 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Still very warm and humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Partly to mostly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 40% chance of storms by the afternoon and evening with a cold front. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: SW, turning North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Not as warm with rain still possible, chances 40%. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers and a few storms remain, chances at 30%. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain continues. Partly to mostly cloudy and warming up. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.