Friday Night Forecast: Severe weather threat Saturday & Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and cool. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return into Saturday morning. Chilly start. Lows: lower 50s and some upper 40s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Severe Weather Alert Days: Saturday & Sunday

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 80%. On Saturday, two rounds will be expected.

1. Saturday morning up to ~3 PM. This round of rain will have storms, but should be non-severe. However, capable of hail and wind gusts.



2. The second round starts after 3 PM as Gulf moisture increases. As these storms develop, they will be capable of damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes. This threat will takeover the entire area after 6 PM.



High temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Storms remain likely, with the final batch of severe storms after 12 AM Sunday, mainly for areas south of I-20 and especially for Deep East Texas. Very humid. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain and storms end after 12 PM for far eastern areas, chances at 40% to 60%. Then, decreasing clouds in the afternoon. High: 77. Wind: West-SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arrives Sunday night into Monday, making it a colder day. Low: 39. High: 58. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds and cool. A chilly morning. Lows: upper 30s to lower 40s. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Colder start to the day, possible patchy frost. More sun with a few passing clouds. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front arrives, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. Low: 48. High: 65. Wind: NE 10 mph.