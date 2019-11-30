Friday Night Forecast: Severe storms possible Saturday, cooler weather Sunday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and windy. A few light showers possible. Temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT, EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Rain showers and t-storms to increase ahead of a cold front by daybreak. Morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. Wind: South, SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY IS AN EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY.

SATURDAY: Rain and storms likely ahead of and with a cold front by mid-morning through the mid-afternoon. Storms could be severe, especially south of I-20 and into Deep East Texas. These severe threats are possible: damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Rain ending late afternoon with sunshine returning. Highs in the 60s to the lower 70s. Wind: Southwest, becoming WNW 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, cooler, breezy. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph, making it feel like the 30s Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly day and windy. High: 57. Wind: Northwest 15-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

MONDAY: A frost and light freeze possible for the morning. Lows in the lower to middle 30s. More sunshine, but still a cool day. High: 56. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a warmer afternoon. Low: 39. High: 67. Wind: West-Southwest, becoming North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Low: 43. High: 64. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain showers and a few t-storms ahead of another cold front. Warmer and breezy. Low: 50. High: 67. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, cooler, and breezy. Low: 51. High: 59. Wind: NE 10 mph.