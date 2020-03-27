Breaking News
Smith County orders mandatory shelter-in-place after more than 20 COVID-19 cases

Friday Night Forecast: Rain, few storms Saturday with lower humidity Sunday

Weather Forecasts

THIS EVENING: Variable clouds and very warm. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with drizzle to light rain by morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cold front arrives during the day Saturday. A 30% to 40% chance of rain and storms through mid-afternoon–more likely to occur in Deep East Texas. Breezy and becoming less humid by late afternoon. High: 74. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A cooler morning. Sunshine with a few clouds. Less humid. Low: 49. High: 77. Wind: NE early, turning SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms return, chances at 60%. Low: 57. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. Breezy and pleasant. Low: 55. High: 73. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues. Cool morning, comfortable afternoon. Low: 46. High: 70. Wind: NE, turning SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds return. Low: 49. High: 74. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of t-storms. Warmer & more humid. Low: 58. High: 77. Wind: South 10 mph.

