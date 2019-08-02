Friday Night Forecast: Rain and storms return this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-2-19

THIS EVENING: Clouds continue with an isolated shower. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and a few showers increasing for Saturday morning in central and northern areas. Chances at 30%. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Our first wave of rain from our weather disturbance arriving. A 40% to possibly a 60% chance of showers and storms – greater coverage in our central and northern counties. A few strong storms are possible with a damaging wind gust threat. Periods of heavy rain possible. Rain through the early before a break. Mostly to mainly cloudy. Daytime highs: lower to middle 80s central and north, upper 80s to lower 90s south. Wind: SE 5-10 mph, turning NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and isolated storms. Cooler and not as warm. Rain tapering off late afternoon. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A 20% chance of rain. Warmer and humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers in Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Highs in the lower to mid-90s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 20% chance for showers – mainly southern counties. Hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: Southwest in the morning to South in the afternoon at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Even hotter. Nearing triple-digit temperatures. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

