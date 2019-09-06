Friday Night Forecast: Our September heat wave continues, low rain chances next week

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SW 5 to calm.

OVERNIGHT: Another mild night. Lows: some upper 60s to mainly lower to middle 70s. Wind: Southwest 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny and hotter. Highs: upper 90s and near 100 (feeling like between 100-105). Wind: SSW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds passing through. Hotter. Lows: lower to middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s to lower 100s. Wind: SW to South 10 mph Saturday and South 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A 10% chance of an afternoon shower in southern areas. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: upper 90s. A slight increase in the humidity. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A tad more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain and some storms (mostly Deep East Texas). Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the middle 90s. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and becoming more humid. Low: 72. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warm. Low: 72. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

