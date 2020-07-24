Friday Night Forecast: More storms from Hanna this weekend

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Hanna likely to become a hurricane Saturday before landfall. See the latest outlook for the Texas coast here.

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms ending after 9 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy by morning. Muggy. Low: 76. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. The rain chance is greatest in Deep East Texas. High: 91. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY EVENING & NIGHT: Early evening storms end by 9 PM. Partly cloudy and muggy, mostly cloudy by morning. Temperatures overnight in the middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more scattered storms in the afternoon, chances at 20% to 30% (highest across southern counties). Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine with a 20% to 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Better chances in Deep East Texas. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds and storms possible. Rain chances 30% to 40%. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Warmer. Low: 73. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Hotter and drier under a partly cloudy sky. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and very humid. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.