Friday Night Forecast: Low rain chance this weekend, increasing next week

THIS EVENING: Mostly sunny and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to a few clouds by morning. Lows: middle 60s to around 70. Wind: ESE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds with sunshine. A 10% chance of a shower or isolated storm, mainly from midday to mid-afternoon. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Hot and slightly more humid. A 10% to 20% chance of t-storms in southern counties thanks to tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Low: 73. High: 95. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. A 30% to 40% chance of t-storms associated with the Tropical Depression #14 (Marco) moving onshore. Highs: lower 90s to upper 80s. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered storms, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 74. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Additional storms possible with a mostly cloudy sky. Chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low: 73. High: 88. Wind: SW 10 mph.