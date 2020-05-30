Friday Night Forecast: Low humidity & sunshine all weekend

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cool. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, especially south. Warm and pleasant. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: East-NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Passing clouds at times. Another great day. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The start of Meteorological summer & hurricane season. A few more clouds and warmer. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Humid. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. More humid and very warm. Low: 68. High: 89. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to PM sun with clouds. A 10% chance of a t-shower in the afternoon for Deep East Texas. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds at times. Hot and humid. A 10% chance of t-showers in the afternoon. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.