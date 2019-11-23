Friday Night Forecast: Light rain ending & cold evening, sunshine back this weekend

THIS EVENING: Light rain ending in Deep East Texas after 8 PM. Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Decreasing clouds by Saturday morning. Cold. Lows: upper 30s to around 40, but will feel like the lower 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds clearing by midday to a mostly sunny afternoon. A cool day. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning and a warmer afternoon. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: West, Southwest 5 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine to clouds moving in late afternoon and evening. Breezy & warm. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain and a few storms late Tuesday afternoon and evening. Very warm and breezy. Cold front Tuesday evening. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler with rain possible, chances at 30%. Low: 46. High: 53. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): A 30% chance of rain during the day. A tad milder. Low: 49. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer & breezy. Low: 54. High: 73. A small rain chance, but less than 20% for now. Wind: South 15 mph.