Friday Night Forecast: Light rain, clouds continue into Saturday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cool. A few showers increasing, rain chances at 30%. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Light rain persisting with the clouds. Chance of rain at 40%. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to mainly lower 40s. Wind: SE, turning East 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain throughout the day – mainly for the morning to early afternoon. Staying mainly cloudy through the late afternoon. Cool day. High: 52. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Decreasing clouds after 12 AM. By Sunday morning, feeling colder with a Northwest wind increasing. Low: 37. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clearing clouds to afternoon sunshine. A warmer day. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: A frost and freeze becoming likely. Lows in the lower 30s. More sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. High: 66. Wind: North, turning South 5 mph.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: A few more clouds. Breezy and warm. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Remaining warm and a light breeze. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Mild. Low: 58. High: 65. Wind: South 15 mph.