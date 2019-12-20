1  of  2
Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive in Houston-area home, friend arrested Carthage defeats Waco La Vega 42-28 for 3rd state title in past four years

Friday Night Forecast: Light rain, clouds continue into Saturday

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cool. A few showers increasing, rain chances at 30%. Temperatures in the 40s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Light rain persisting with the clouds. Chance of rain at 40%. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to mainly lower 40s. Wind: SE, turning East 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A 30% chance of rain throughout the day – mainly for the morning to early afternoon. Staying mainly cloudy through the late afternoon. Cool day. High: 52. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Decreasing clouds after 12 AM. By Sunday morning, feeling colder with a Northwest wind increasing. Low: 37. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clearing clouds to afternoon sunshine. A warmer day. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Wind: Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: A frost and freeze becoming likely. Lows in the lower 30s. More sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. High: 66. Wind: North, turning South 5 mph.

TUESDAY, CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunny to mostly sunny. A few high clouds returning in the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 67. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY: A few more clouds. Breezy and warm. Low: 47. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Remaining warm and a light breeze. Low: 50. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Mild. Low: 58. High: 65. Wind: South 15 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories