Friday Night Forecast: Isolated showers Saturday, warmer Sunday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers ending. Mainly cloudy and warm. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying muggy thanks to clouds. A mostly cloudy sky with a 20% to 30% chance of showers and storms – mainly south of HWY 79. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer start to the week with a partly cloudy sky. Very humid. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain or t-storms in the afternoon and evening ahead of a strong front. Low: 74. High: 89. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms possible, a 30% chance. Lows by morning in the middle 60s. Wind: South, turning NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers remain, a 30% chance with a mostly cloudy sky. Cooler & windy. Highs: middle to upper 70s. Wind: Becoming Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Unseasonably cool weather with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 55. High: 76. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: North 10 mph.

