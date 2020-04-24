Friday Night Forecast: Isolated severe storms, sunny weekend

Severe Weather Alert Day:

This evening

A Tornado Watch in effect until 12 AM Saturday.

Counties included: Anderson, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, Van Zandt, & Wood

THIS EVENING: Isolated severe storms moving east and southeast. Storms end after 12 AM. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cooler with clouds clearing. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny & warm. High: 75. Wind: Northwest 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few clouds return. Becoming warmer and humid. Low: 55. High: 81. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. A 40% chance of rain and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be severe. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or a few storms in the morning hours. Decreasing clouds by the afternoon. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 84. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.