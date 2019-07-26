Friday Night Forecast: Humidity & warmer temperatures return this weekend

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-26-19

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and warm. Temperatures into the 80s and 70s. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with some clouds by morning. Not as cool as recent nights. Lows: 66-70. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds develop by midday and into the afternoon. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas (mainly south of HWY 84). Warmer and a tad more humid. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph. Heat index will make feel like the middle to upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to a partly cloudy afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index: upper 90s and near 100.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Very humid. Lows: 72-75. Highs: 92-98. Wind: West-Southwest 5-10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: SE 10 mph.