Friday Night Forecast: Hot weekend with storms Sunday

Heat Advisory in effect the weekend.

THIS EVENING: Sunshine and humid. Temperatures from the 90s to the 80s. Wind: South, SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and humid. Lows: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 100-104. Heat index around 110 in the afternoon. Wind: South, turning East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: South to North 5-10 mph. Sunday after 2 PM, a 20% – 30% chance of t-storms ahead of a cold front. Some gusty winds possible.

MONDAY: Lingering storms through mid-morning, a 20% chance. Not as hot as sunshine returns in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break from the humidity. Sunshine and tolerable weather. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds and less humid. A comfortable morning. Warm afternoon. Lows: upper 60s. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued with sunshine and warmer. Low: 67. High: 92. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Low: 68. High: 93. Wind: East, SE 5-10 mph.