Friday Night Forecast: Hot weekend with rain from Cristobal by Monday

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Low: 74. Wind: South, turning NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Hottest day of the year perhaps. High: 95. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. In the afternoon, a 10% to 20% chance of a pop-up storm. Most areas dry.

Starting Sunday: Impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal will increase.

SUNDAY: More afternoon clouds. A 20% to 30% chance of t-storms starting in the afternoon, higher chances across Deep East Texas by evening and night. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Storms chances likely with Cristobal. This chance is greatest east of HWY 69. Rain potential at 60%. Low: 73. High: 81. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cristobal moves out, and sunshine by the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front arriving in the morning hours. A slight drop in the humidity but still warm. Mainly sunny. Low: 72. High: 90. Wind: South, turning NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and a pleasant June day. Lows in the 60s. Highs: middle to upper 80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 64. High: 89. Wind: East 5-10 mph.