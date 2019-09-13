Friday Night Forecast: Hot weekend with low rain chances

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and warm. Temperatures fall into the 80s and 70s. Wind: Light East 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Moonlit skies (full Harvest moon), more information here. Mild by morning. Lows: lower 70s and upper 60s. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. A 10% chance of rain and isolated storm in southern areas. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with lower humidity. Still a 10% to 20% chance of a brief storm mostly in the afternoon over Deep East Texas. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs: middle to lower 90s. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A 10% to 20% chance of a few afternoon storms in southern areas. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph, shifting SE 5-10 mph Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY through FRIDAY: Variable clouds and hot. Morning lows in the lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. We could see a slight pattern shift and some rain chances, stay tuned for updates. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.