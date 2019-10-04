Friday Night Forecast: Hot weekend, storms late Sunday with cold front

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: A few scattered storms (mostly in southern areas) ending after 8 PM. Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the 80s & 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Variable clouds and mild. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Wind: East 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: A partly cloudy sky and remaining hot and muggy. Just a 10% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. High: 94. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and a 30% chance of rain and storms increasing late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night ahead of a cold front. During the day, very warm. Low: 70. High: 94. Wind: South, becoming North late day 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain through midday. Much cooler and windy. Morning lows in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds slowly clear in the afternoon. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: NE 15 mph, with gusts over 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Fall weather settles in! Much cooler morning with lows in the 50s and some upper 40s possible in rural areas! Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Very warm. Low: 66. Highs: upper 80s and near 90. Wind: South-SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Potentially another strong cold front arriving, bringing in even cooler weather. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 68. Wind: North 15 mph.