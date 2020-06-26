Friday Night Forecast: Heat & humidity for the weekend with hazy skies

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with hazy skies thanks to African dust. A nice sunset. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly to mainly cloudy and muggy. Low: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning overcast to sunshine in the afternoon. You’ll notice more of the African dust with the sunshine. An isolated storm possible, chances at 20%. Humid and warm. High: 89. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sun. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon heat. Very muggy. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph. The heat index (feels like temperature) will be in the middle to upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine with clouds. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A possible pattern change with a 20% chance of rain. Staying very muggy. Low: 75. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain and storms with a front. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: SW, turning North 5-10 mph.