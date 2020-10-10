Friday Night Forecast: Gusty winds & rain for Toledo Bend, humid weekend

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & mild. Showers and gusty winds continue in Deep East Texas and especially Toledo Bend. Gusts near 50 mph possible. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ending across Deep East Texas and decreasing clouds in our area. Breezy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: North, NW 10.

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning into the afternoon. Humid and warmer. Highs: lower to middle 80s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot. Low: 65. High: 91. Wind: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arriving by the afternoon. Rain chances now at zero. Still warm. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: SW, turning North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and remaining warm. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: North 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warm. Low: 59. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 60. High: 87. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another cold front and cooler. Low: 59. High: 75. Wind: NE 10 mph.