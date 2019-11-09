Friday Night Forecast: Frost & light freeze overnight, warmer weekend

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and a cold night. A frost and light freeze likely. Lows in the lower to middle 30s, and a few upper 20s. Wind: Light East, SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. A cool afternoon. High: 64. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy during the day with clouds increasing Sunday evening. Warmer afternoon. Low: 45. High: 69. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming much colder with a 60% chance of rain. Morning temperatures in the middle to upper 50s, then fall with the Arctic front to the 40s and some 30s. Wind: South, quickly becoming NE 20 mph after 9 AM, gusts over 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds, but much colder. A freeze is likely with lows in the upper 20s. Highs: lower 40s. Wind: North 15 mph, making it feel like the 30s in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clear early Wednesday morning with a light wind. A hard freeze expected with lows in the middle to some lower 20s. Partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the middle 40s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and becoming slightly milder. Lows upper 20s to around 30. Highs: middle to upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and a nice day. Low: 36. High: 61. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.