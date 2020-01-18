Friday Night Forecast: The final bout of rain tonight, sunshine returns this weekend

THIS EVENING: Areas of fog ahead of the rain. Showers, mist & drizzle increasing. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

TONIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Rain likely with a few t-storms. Cooler by Saturday morning after the cold front passes. Daybreak temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Wind: South, SW 10-15 mph, becoming NW after daybreak. Rain chances at 70%.

SATURDAY: AM rain ends south of I-20 (20% chance) and in Deep East Texas (30% chance), then decreasing clouds. Cooler and windy. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60, and falling to the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Becoming North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 32. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A few clouds, but still chilly day. Low: 31. High: 54. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A colder day with a decent breeze. Low: 30. High: 46. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 48. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms possible, chances at 40%. Warmer. Low: 50. High: 60. Wind: SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning rain ending, chances at 20%. Cooler. Low: 43. High: 52. Wind: NW 15 mph.