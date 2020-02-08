Friday Night Forecast: Dry start to the weekend, clouds & rain return Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies and a chilly evening. Temperatures drop into the 40s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cold night. A light freeze and frost expected. Lows: 28-36. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine continuing, just a few passing clouds. High: 61. Wind: East, SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, windy and warmer. A 30% chance of rain increasing late evening. Low: 52. High: 71. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: Rain becomes likely, and some t-storms. Temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s. Wind: South, becoming NW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A cold front arrives Monday morning, rain continues to be likely through day, chances at 60%. Cooler. High: 55, but lower 60s in southern areas as the cold front stalls. Wind: North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More rain likely, chances at 70%. Low: 50. High: 53, and near 60 in southern areas. Wind: Northeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another wave of rain and isolated storms, chances at 60%. Low: 43. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 40. High: 53. Wind: Northeast 5-10 mph.

**Potential rainfall amounts through Thursday could exceed 2 inches,

and closer to the Louisiana border over 3-4 inches possible.**

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 56. Wind: East 5-10 mph.