Friday Night Forecast: Drizzle & light rain tonight, clouds slowly clear Saturday

THIS EVENING & FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER: Drizzle to light rain and cold. Temperatures in the 50s, but feeling like the 40s. Wind increasing this evening. Wind: North 5-10 mph, increasing NW 10 mph after 9 PM.

OVERNIGHT & EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Light rain continues to be possible, especially over central and northern counties. Lows: upper 40s to mostly lower 50s. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds linger through early to mid-afternoon, then sunshine returning from west to east. A chilly day. High: 63. Wind: West-Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: After morning fog, sunshine returns. A warmer afternoon. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds pick up with a cold front by Monday evening. Warmer day. Low: 52. High: 74. Wind: Southwest, becoming NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder morning. Lows in the lower 40s. A chilly afternoon with a few clouds. Slight rain chance at 20%. High: 62. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds and a 30% chance of rain. Even colder. Lows near 40. Highs in the middle to upper 40s and near 50. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds clear out and a much colder end to October. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the 30s. Highs: upper 50s and near 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and another cold morning. A light freeze with frost possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs rebound back to around 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.