Friday Night Forecast: Cooler weather tonight, rain expected Saturday

The cold front that’s moving through is right on schedule, but the drop in temperatures is happening a lot quicker than we expected. Temperatures have fallen to the 50s and some 40s this evening. We will not see lows anywhere close to freezing, but it will be a chilly start to the day Saturday.

The weekend will be cooler and wet. We are forecasting more rain to move in Saturday afternoon and evening. This will keep temperatures in the 50s for most areas. Sunday, not as wet, but still cloudy. Temperatures to the upper 60s and some 70s.

THIS EVENING: A cold front continuing to move southeast. A few showers and isolated storms. Temperatures will drop behind the front. Southern counties to the 60s and 50s, central and northern areas in the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Drizzle and colder. Lows: lower to middle 40s north/central, upper 40s to lower 50s south of HWY 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain increase after 12 PM and into the evening. A chilly day. Rain chances: 40% central and north, 60% south. Highs: upper 40s to lower 50s north of HWY 79, middle 50s to some lower 60s south of HWY 79. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Staying cloudy, but a gradual warm-up in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain. Lows near 50. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More storms possible with warmer temperatures. Low: 61. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph. Rain chances at 40%.

TUESDAY: A few showers possible, chances at 30%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Possibly a drier day with only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 86. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of rain and isolated storms. Low: 67. High: 79. Wind: Southwest 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 40% chance of storms. Low: 68. High: 77. Wind: South 15 mph.