Friday Night Forecast: Cooler night, strong storms this weekend

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and colder. A few showers expected, with an isolated storm in Deep East Texas. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds thin out across the central and northern areas. A colder morning. Lows: lower 50s to the upper 40s. Wind: NW turning NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sun for a few areas, then becoming cloudy by the afternoon. Warmer in the afternoon with a 30% to 40% chance of storms after 3 PM. Storms will be capable of large hail over East Texas. High: 69. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Storms come to an end overnight. A warm front will lift back into East Texas. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds: SE turning South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Storms are likely and some could be severe. Rain chances at 60%. All severe threats are possible—including hail, wind, and a few tornadoes. Storms end late afternoon for eastern areas. Warmer and more humid. High: 78. Wind: South, turning West 15 mph.

MONDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 56. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A warmer day and humid. A 20% chance of a pop-up isolated t-storm in the afternoon. Low: 57. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More storms are possible, and those could be severe. Chances at 40%. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining warm with decreasing clouds. Low: 59. High: 80. Wind: West 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A 20% chance of rain with another front. Low: 62. High: 83. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.