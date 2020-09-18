Friday Night Forecast: Cool weekend, rain returning from tropics next week

THIS EVENING: Clearing skies and turning cool. Temperatures to the 70s and a few 60s after 9 PM. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows: lower 60s and a few upper 50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a few clouds. Seasonably cool day. Highs: upper 70s to near 80. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Mostly clear skies and colder night. Lows fall to the upper 50s and around 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds increasing during the day, especially in southern areas. A 20% chance of rain in southern counties in response to a tropical system. Otherwise, partly cloudy and remaining cool. Highs to the lower 80s and upper 70s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers, 40% chance in Deep East Texas. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with more showers and a few storms, rain chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued mostly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of rain. Staying cool. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: East 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain showers moving away, only a 20% chance. Mostly cloudy. Low: 64. High: 80. Wind: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: North 5-10 mph.