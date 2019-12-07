Friday Night Forecast: Cool start to the weekend, rain likely next week

THIS EVENING: Passing clouds and cool. Temperatures in the 50s to some 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds continue to linger, but there will be sunshine at times. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: After a cool morning, a warmer afternoon. Partly cloudy & windy. Low: 47. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph, gusts 25-30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm. Low: 61. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. A 20% chance of rain, coming late Monday with a cold front. Wind: WSW, becoming NW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely, chances at 40% to 60%. Colder weather. Low: 38. High: 46. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clear for a nicer day. Low: 32. High: 55. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a tad warmer. Low: 37. High: 58. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 46. High: 59. Wind: East 5 mph.