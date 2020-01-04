Friday Night Forecast: Colder night & spectacular weather this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clouds clearing out of Deep East Texas. Cooler evening. Temperatures to the 40s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another bout of fog expected for some areas, but not as widespread. Patchy frost is also possible. Lows: lower 30s. Wind: NW, West 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Very comfortable in the afternoon. High: 60. Wind: Northwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer in the afternoon. Low: 40. High: 70. Wind: Southwest 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds with a cold front arriving in the afternoon and evening. Low: 47. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning NW 10 mph. A 10% to 20% chance of rain in the evening, mainly for Deep East Texas.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 37. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine with some clouds increasing for the afternoon. Warmer again. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Becoming mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain, increasing Thursday evening into Friday. Milder and breezy. Low: 47. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain, mostly through early afternoon with the passage of a cold front. Low: 54. High: 59. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

