Friday Night Forecast: Cold night, clouds return this weekend

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and cool. Temperature falling to the 50s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Coldest morning since mid-April. Lows: lower to middle 40s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start but clouds increasing through the afternoon. Milder and breezy. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning overcast to afternoon sunshine. Much warmer. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A nearby front brings a 20% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies. Low: 67. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and more humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 65. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds to PM sunshine. Very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. A cold front brings a 30% chance of rain and cooler temperatures by the afternoon. Low: 68. High: 76. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51