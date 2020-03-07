Friday Night Forecast: Clouds return this weekend and rain returning Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will allow our temperatures will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 64. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Skies will start to cloud up in the evening with a slight chance of rain out west. While we’ll see more clouds in the afternoon it will be warmer. Chance of rain: 20% for late evening and night. Low: 43. High: 68. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloud with on and off rain likely. No severe weather is expected at this time. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 57. High: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 60. High: 76. Winds: S 101-5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 72.Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 73.Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: A few showers still possible, chances at 30%. Low: 62. High: 76. Wind: South 5-10 MPH.