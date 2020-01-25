Breaking News
Friday Night Forecast: Clouds return Saturday, spotty rain Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and chilly. Temperatures fall into the 40s and some 30s. Wind: NW, turning South 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies. Another frost and light freeze. Lows in the lower 30s and a few upper 20s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds increase for the afternoon. Breezy and milder. High: 63. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT into SUNDAY MORNING: Cloudy with rain showers increasing after midnight. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain through the late morning and early afternoon. Then, decreasing clouds. High: 62. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Low: 46. High: 66. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with rain and a few t-storms possible. Rain chance at 40%, 60% in Deep East Texas. Low: 52. High: 66. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny & cooler. Low: 44. High: 58. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase again, and a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 39. High: 54. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain possible, chances at 30%. Colder. Low: 40. High: 42. Wind: North 15 mph.

