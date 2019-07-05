Friday Night Forecast: Clear & warm evening, even hotter temperatures this weekend

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 7-5-19



THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and humid. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Winds: SW, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear early to some morning clouds. Very muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Hotter weather. Highs: 92-95. Winds: SW 10 mph. Feels like temperatures between 102° – 108°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds: SW 10 mph. Feels like temperatures between 103° – 108°.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hottest days likely over the next 7 days. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Winds: SSW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Low: 75, High: 95. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain and t-storms with a cold front. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Still humid but not as hot. Low: 73. High: 93. Winds: NE 10 mph.