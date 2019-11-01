Friday Night Forecast: Chilly nights and cool afternoons this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. Temperatures fall to the 40s and some 30s before 10 PM. Wind: South 5, turning NE 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING: Not as cold, but breezy with a cold front moving in. A few clouds. Lows: middle to lower 30s. Wind: North, NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: A few clouds behind a cold front. Mild afternoon. Highs: 56-61. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Another chilly morning with patchy frost and a light freeze for a few areas. Mostly sunny with passing high clouds. A slightly warmer afternoon. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. Low: 46. High: 67. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Warmer. Low: 56. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Turning cooler behind a cold front. Low: 55. High: 59. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler day with decreasing clouds. Low: 41. High: 54. Wind: NE 10 mph.