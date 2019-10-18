Friday Night Forecast: Big weekend warm-up, ending with storms Sunday night

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and a cool night. Temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds increase toward morning. Milder. Lows: middle to upper 50s, but some lower 50s east of HWY 259. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Warmer weather and breezy at times. Highs: upper 70s to lower 80s. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph, shifting to the Northwest briefly Saturday evening.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and even warmer. Low: 58. High: 86. Late afternoon and into the evening, clouds increase and a 20% chance of showers and storms. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A cold front to trigger rain and storms. Some storms overnight could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Night temperatures in the 70s and falling to the 60s. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Morning rain ending after sunrise and in Deep East Texas after 11 AM, chance at 60%. Then, decreasing clouds and a cooler day. Afternoon temperature: 68. Wind: becoming North 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a nicer day. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: Variable 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Low: 51. High: 78. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid. A 20% chance of showers or a storm during the day. Low: 62. High: 80. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cold front arriving and dropping temperatures with rain. Rain chances at 40%. Low: 52. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s to near 60. Wind: NW 25 mph.