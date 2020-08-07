Friday Night Forecast: August heat continues

THIS EVENING: An isolated storm ending by 8 PM. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: SE to South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear to a few clouds by morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Continued with sunshine and passing clouds. Hot and humid. High: 97. Wind: South, SE 10 mph. Heat index up to 105° at times in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds. Breezy at times and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than the sun at times. Very muggy. A 10% chance of an isolated t-storm in the afternoon. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase a tad more. A 20% chance of rain area-wide. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.