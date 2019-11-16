Friday Night Forecast: Another cold night, warmer weather into next week

THIS EVENING: Clear and cold! Temperatures falling through the 40s and into the 30s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Another frost and light freeze likely. Areas of fog likely overnight especially south of I-20. Brief freezing fog possible. Lows: upper 20s to mostly lower 30s. Wind: East, SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer. High: 62. Winds: SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds. A cold front moving in by the afternoon. Little to no Gulf moisture expected, so rain chances less than 10%. Low: 37. High: 66. Wind: West-Southwest, turning NW 5 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine, warmer in the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 69. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Even warmer after a cool morning. Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 52. High: 76. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A 30% chance of rain. Still warm. Low: 61. High: 73. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More rain possible with a cold front, chances at 30%. Turning cooler. Low: 58. High: 62. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph.