Weekend Forecast: Warmer days to come with more clouds by Sunday

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Clear and cold again. Lows: upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with some clouds slowly returning by the late afternoon and evening. A milder day. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Much warmer. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 73. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and very warm. A 20% chance of rain, especially by evening and night. Low: 59. High: 77. Wind: South, SW 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible with a cold front, chances at 40%. Morning temperatures in the 60s, then dropping into the lower 50s, and then rebounding back to the middle the 50s in the afternoon. Wind: Southwest, becoming Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and colder. Rain increases across the area, chances at 60%. Low: 43. High: 47. Wind: NE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of rain showers, mostly through the early afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Low: 36. High: 51. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder day. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.