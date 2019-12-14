Friday Night Forecast: A warm weekend, then abruptly colder on Monday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky. A cold front moving through, but no precipitation. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: North, NW 0-5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear sky and cool. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very nice weather throughout the afternoon. Highs: middle 60s, and near 70. Wind: North, turning SE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Warmer and breezy. Low: 48. High: 75. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: As a cold front approaches, a 10% chance of rain or a storm is possible. If a storm can form, it could be strong or severe with a gusty wind threat. At this time, forecast models do not show the development of storms.

MONDAY: Cold front arriving between 4 AM and 9 AM. Cloudy to mainly cloudy with a 40% to 60% chance of rain – mostly for Deep East TExas. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s, then fall to the 50s and 40s as the cold front moves through for the morning, and stay in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon. Wind: Becoming NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and colder. Low: 32. High: 49. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny. Cold morning and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 29. High: 53. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase ahead of another system to bring rain. A 20% chance for Thursday evening. Low: 36. High: 54. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers possible, chances at 30%. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 51. High: 61. Wind: South, becoming West 10-15 mph.