Weekend Forecast: Hot & humid days with some storms on Father’s Day

The humidity is back! This weekend will be hot and humid for our area. It will feel like the middle 90s in the afternoon hours!

Rain chances are low on Saturday but look for a higher coverage Sunday. However, not everyone will receive rain Sunday. Monday is the best day for widespread rain and storms for us.

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy & muggy. Lows: lower 70s. Winds: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning overcast to a partly cloudy afternoon. Windy and very humid. A 10% chance for an afternoon shower in southern areas. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: Southwest, turning South 20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SUNDAY: A few morning storms possible, ending after daybreak. Then, mostly cloudy with a 30% to 40% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon, mainly central and northern areas. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds: SW 15 mph.

MONDAY: Rain and storms likely, chances at 60%. Low: 74. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms, mostly cloudy. Low: 71. High: 87. Winds: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. More humid and warmer. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds: SSW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: South-SW 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Hot & humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: SSW 20 mph.