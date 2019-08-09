Friday Night Forecast: 100-degree temperatures this weekend

Here we go! Triple-digit temperatures are likely this weekend and into the middle of next week. These are the hottest days of the year for East Texas. A few showers could provide some relief by next Wednesday & Thursday.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-9-19

THIS EVENING: Clearing clouds and a humid evening. Temperatures will fall from the 90s and into the 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear skies to AM clouds returning by morning. Lows: middle to upper 70s and near 80. Wind: SSW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs: upper 90s to around 100! Wind: Southwest to South 10-15 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher. Heat Advisory in effect until Saturday evening.

SUNDAY: Even hotter. Lows: upper 70s low 80s. Highs: upper 90s to as high as 103! Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph. Heat indices to 105° or higher.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Remaining hot and humid. A slight shift in the heat high will allow for a 20% chance of rain or storms. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: upper 90s and around 100. Wind: Southwest to North 5-10 mph on Wednesday, East 5 mph Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: Southwest, turning SE 5-10 mph.