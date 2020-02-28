Friday Morning Forecast: Warming trend this weekend, storms next week

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon. High: 65. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will result in another chilly night. Not as cold. Low: 42. Winds: SW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies, warm, and breezy. High: 73 Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon, very warm with strong winds. Low: 54. High: 74. Winds: SW 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. High: 73. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUPER TUESDAY: Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible throughout Election Day. Rain chances will start to taper Tuesday night. Chance of rain: 70%. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain coming to an end in the morning. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 44. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.