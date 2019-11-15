Friday Morning Forecast: Warmer and mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon

TODAY: High temperatures are in the uppers 50s so it’ll be warmer than what we saw yesterday. We’ll see 50 and 40s this evening so stay warm with blankets and a few layers for Friday Night Football Fever! High: 57. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Another very cold night with a freeze expected for some of the area. Most areas will see another frost tomorrow morning. Low: 32. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures back into the 60s by the afternoon. High: 60. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day but the rain should stay away. Low: 38. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Low: 43. High: 66. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures returning to the 70s. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 49. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. LOW: 53.HIGH: 73. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.