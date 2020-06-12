Friday Morning Forecast: Warmer afternoon & a hot weekend

THIS MORNING: Clear and sunny skies. Temperatures rising to the 60s and lower 70s by 9 AM. Light East wind 0-5 mph.

TODAY: More sunshine and warm. A few high clouds in the afternoon. High: 90. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures fall to the 80s and 70s. Wind: East 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A milder night. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and heating up. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Hotter afternoon. Low: 68. High: 95. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and hot. Low: 69. High: 96. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: More humid and hot. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph. Heat index around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: A few clouds, but very humid. Low: 73. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with some clouds. Muggy. Low: 74. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph.