Friday Morning Forecast: Very warm today, rain chances tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning while partly cloudy skies will return these afternoon. Very warm with near record high temperatures once again this evening. High: 87. Winds: South 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A passing shower after midnight with warm and muggy conditions. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. Winds: South 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A passing shower with a rumble of thunder for Deep East Texas. A cold front will be dropping our temperatures in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 75. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with comfortable afternoon temperatures. Low: 49. High: 77. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain and storm chances will increase throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 57. High: 68. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain will come to an end in the morning with mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 54. High: 71. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return while the afternoon will remain mild. Low: 48. High: 70. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.