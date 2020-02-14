Closings
Friday Morning Forecast: Unlike yesterday, Sun will win today

Weather Forecasts

TODAY: A beautiful Valentine’s Day is expected with a cool, sunny, and dry afternoon. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will result in cold temperatures. Low: 34. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few passing clouds in the afternoon and warmer. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and warmer. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Rain arrives late with even warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Rain becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will roll through in the morning, dropping temperatures for the afternoon. Rain will continue through Wednesday Night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 46. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers and remaining cold. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 35. High: 45. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

