Friday Morning Forecast: Unlike yesterday, Sun will win today

TODAY: A beautiful Valentine’s Day is expected with a cool, sunny, and dry afternoon. High: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will result in cold temperatures. Low: 34. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: A few passing clouds in the afternoon and warmer. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and warmer. Low: 48. High: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Rain arrives late with even warmer temperatures by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Rain becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will roll through in the morning, dropping temperatures for the afternoon. Rain will continue through Wednesday Night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 43. High: 46. Winds: NE 15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Showers and remaining cold. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 35. High: 45. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.