Friday Morning Forecast: Tracking storm chances next weekend

TODAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected for the afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Very warm and humid today. Chance of rain: 30%-40%. High: 88. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few storms are expected through the overnight with heavier rain arriving after midnight in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: More widespread rain is expected especially in the afternoon. Heavy rain and lightning are expected from some of the stronger storms. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 78. Winds: N 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning. Rain comes to an end by the afternoon and it’ll be followed by areas of sunshine. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: N 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: N 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer but still comfortable. Low: 59. High: 81. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer. Low: 60. High: 82. Winds: North 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Low: 66. High: 85. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.